The Media Production & Technology Show has revealed the first speakers on the seminar programme for its 2023 show.

Taking place on 10-11 May in the iconic Grand Hall at Olympia London, the show will host more than 300 speakers across six theatres, featuring keynote presentations, masterclasses, panel discussions and educational sessions.

This year there is a special focus on disruptive and interactive technologies, including AI and virtual production.

The Keynote Theatre presents a host of industry leaders who will share their successes and visions for the future. Speakers include BAFTA winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst (Clocking Off, Shameless); Daniela Neumann, managing director at Spun Gold TV and former senior programming executive at ITV; James Burstall, CEO of Argonon - the maker of The Masked Singer; Jo Plaete, chief innovation officer at Metaphysic, the company behind the Tom Cruise deepfakes; and BK Johannessen, the Unreal Engine business director for broadcast and live events at Epic Games.

Meanwhile, the Virtual Production Theatre will include insights from DNEG, Dimension Studios, Lux Machina, disguise, University of York and MARS Academy Training. Following the success of this theatre in 2022, headline sponsor Pixotope returns and leading video technology company 80six will host an expanded area to showcase how innovative technologies and creativity are fuelling the growing sector.

The Post Production Theatre will examine the evolution of this vital sector, both creatively and technologically, with examples of recent work, product masterclasses and the latest post-production workflows. Visitors will have access to tailor-made training sessions from Avid, Filmlight and IPV across both days and will hear from some of the senior leaders managing post production in the UK, including Helen Alexander, MD of Formosa Group (UK); Cara Sheppard in her new role as president of Picture Shop; and some of the creative team behind the Oscar winning Best Animated Short Film, The Boy, The Fox, The Mole and the Horse.

The Audio Theatre will offer case studies, how-to sessions and product workshops featuring the latest equipment and techniques for projects from documentaries to live events and feature films. Speakers include Emmy and RTS award winning composer Nainita Desai; Kate Davis, the BAFTA nominated head of sound at Directors Cut and Adam Mart, founder of cloud first audio studio Airaphon.

The Production Theatre will give visitors the chance to learn about the latest equipment and best practice for a variety of production genres. Back by popular demand, this year’s line-up features sessions around wildlife filmmaking, location filming and health and safety on set. Featured speakers include wildlife filmmaker Elise Gibbins; and doc filmmakers Tom Porter and Michael Ogden - giving the spotlight to some of our award winning industry young talent. It will also, for the first time, host a conversation around the importance of stunt performers from those that risk their lives for actors.

Event director Charlotte Wheeler said: “The quality and range of our speaker programme is exceptional and will bring a deeper understanding of the pressures and opportunities facing professional media content creators today. We are all aware of evolving technologies like Generative AI, real-time tools and Cloud, as well as the urgency to do more to reduce our carbon footprint and increase sustainable accountability whilst continuing to deliver wide-ranging content to audiences. MPTS is our chance to press pause, assess the impact and speed of change, and collectively make sure our industry is fighting fit for the future.”

She added: “I want to recognise and commend our team at MPTS for their dedication in securing for us so many fabulous guests and to thank all of our speakers for their generosity, expertise and insight. This is our BIGGEST and most exciting programme yet, and we hope visitors enjoy all that it has to offer.”