Picture Shop has signed a multi-year contract with Jigsaw24 Media for Avid Nexis storage and Media Composer Enterprise subscriptions and support.

The new deal sees Picture Shop transition to Avid’s subscription model for storage and includes technology and services across all Picture Shop facilities in the UK.

The agreement is an extension and expansion of a previous contract between Picture Shop and Jigsaw24 Media, which was signed in 2020.

The deal provides bridging support for existing infrastructure as Picture Shop migrates to a subscription model for storage over the coming years.

Jigsaw24 Media will also help the post house consolidate storage across its facilities in London, Manchester and Bristol.

Cara Sheppard, Picture Shop president, said: “Picture Shop’s ability to bring the entertainment industry’s most imaginative filmmakers’ and top-tier studios’ creative visions to life depends on both innovative talent and best-of-breed technology. The combination of Avid’s market-leading products and Jigsaw24 Media’s exceptional service gives our team confidence in our technical capabilities, so we can focus on the creative service.”

Jason Cowan, MD at Jigsaw24 Media, adds: “Jigsaw24 Media’s relationship with Picture Shop goes back over two decades. One thing that hasn’t changed in all this time is our role in helping to ensure that Picture Shop’s technical infrastructure provides creative freedom while remaining utterly stable and dependable. Supporting Picture Shop’s move to a subscription model for storage with Avid is the next step in this ongoing endeavour.”