She has nearly a decade of experience in the industry

Localisation specialist, Pip Studios, part of Molinare Creative Group, has taken on Shannon Sewell as head of client services and business development.

Sewell has nearly a decade of experience in the industry, starting in broadcast recruitment. Since then, she has worked at Ortana Media Group, where she oversaw the global MAM, software integration platform and tape digitisation services.

Following that, she joined Take1, shortly before its acquisition by captioning and transcription company, Verbit.

Sewell’s role focused on retaining and growing Take1’s client base as well as expanding the company’s offering.

In her new role at Pip Studios, Sewell will support the leadership team in delivering their growth strategy for 2024.

Pip Studios managing director, Mark Sheffield, said: “In the last year alone, Pip has worked on the localisation for some of the world’s biggest films and games, including Spiderman 2, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Woman King and Fast-X. As we enter our fourth year, our ambitions are big in terms of both reach and diversification. Shannon’s track record of business development and growing a company’s client base is essential for us to realise those goals. Her approach to humanising the sales process alongside a knack for getting to the core of a customer’s needs, means she will be a great addition to the Pip Studios team and to our future.”

Sewell adds: ”Pip Studios has an innovative approach and commitment to pushing creative boundaries. They have always been on my radar, and I am thrilled to be part of a team that is not only providing a service, but crafting experiences and being there every step of the creative process. Being part of the larger Molinare Creative Group truly means Pip has a unique proposition, unrivalled by anyone else in the industry. I honestly can’t wait to get started and show everyone what is in store for the future.”