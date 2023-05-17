CGI studio Realtime has appointed Lizzie Horsburgh as its studio production director.

Horsburgh has spent the last four years as head of studio at MPC, leading on the strategy for its production department. Previously, she had been a senior project manager at IBM.

With Realtime, which has bases in Manchester and Lancashire, Horsburgh will aim to drive improvement in production, creative, operations and technical spaces, in what is a newly created role at the company.

Horsburgh said: “Realtime are at the forefront of VFX technology and this year’s focus is on solidifying their Maya/Houdini and UE5 pipelines to pursue the demand for cinematic games content. Over the last few years, Realtime has expanded into the episodic division with a focus on high-end long-form character animation, I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge and collaborating with the team to win more complex VFX shows and expand our portfolio.”

Tony Prosser, CEO of Realtime, added: “I’m really excited to welcome Lizzie to Realtime, she brings a huge wealth of production and operational experience to the team. In this period of exciting growth for our studio, her skills and leadership are invaluable to all areas of the business.”