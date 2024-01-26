Red Digital Cinema has released the V-Raptor [X] 8K VV and V-Raptor XL [X] 8K VV cameras.

The cameras feature the same low-light performance, dynamic range, resolutions, high frame rates and form factor of the existing Red V-Raptor, while also including Red Global Vision, Red’s new 8K VV global shutter sensor.

The sensor enables features including Extended Highlights and Phantom Track. The cameras also offer increased exposure times and improved audio performance over the V-Raptor.

Red Global Vision uses the global shutter sensor in V-Raptor [X] and V-Raptor XL [X] to open “unprecedented capabilities,” says Red.

The Extended Highlights mode enables the camera to see colour and detail in extreme highlights “like never before, providing even softer and more subtle highlight roll-off when in uncontrollable environments, and an overall dynamic range of over 20 stops,” explains Red.

Meanwhile, Phantom Track dual-capture streamlines any virtual production environment employing GhostFrame or frame-remapping, capturing distinct R3D clips per LED wall view, as well as enabling monitoring of either view live on-set over each SDI.

The V-Raptor [X] body is built with the same features found in the original V-Raptor, but with newly engineered in-camera audio pre-amps and an optimised sensor cavity for improved contrast.

The V-Raptor [X] has 2x 12G SDIs, capable of unique monitoring views, a locking Canon RF style lens mount for rigid and flexible lens selection, and CFexpress Type B media for up to 800MB/s formats such as 8K at 120fps.

The V-Raptor XL [X] is designed to support HETV and feature film productions. It features dual-voltage battery support compatible with a wide range of common batteries found on set today, including both 14 V batteries and high-voltage 26 V V-Lock or Gold Mount options.

It has a built-in electronic ND which enables cinematographers to precisely select their density in 1/4, 1/3, and full-stop increments, providing control of exposure and depth of field.

The [X] sensor capabilities provide the same frame-rate performance levels of the V-Raptor. Capturing 8K full sensor at up to 120 frames per second (150fps at 2.4:1), 6K up to 160 fps (200fps at 2.4:1), and 2K (2.4:1) at 600 frames per seconds.

It harnesses Red’s proprietary Redcode raw codec, enabling users to capture 16-bit raw and leveraging Red’s IPP2 workflow and colour management tools.

RED Digital Cinema president Jarred Land, said: “Ever since our sensor team cracked the code for a no-compromise global shutter sensor design in the original Komodo, customers have been pushing us hard to bring our global shutter technology to our large-format sensors, and today we are happy to deliver beyond our wildest expectations. We are very proud to not only be at the forefront of global shutter technology but also to be the first company delivering large format global shutter cameras to filmmakers.

“Creating a global shutter sensor while maintaining dynamic range is almost impossible and then on top of that is the addition of an optional Extended Highlights mode. It shows we are pushing image processing far past the limits that were once believed and exceeding 20 stops of dynamic range. V-Raptor [X] and V-Raptor XL [X] are the result of years of incredibly difficult work internally by our world leading engineers and from the ongoing collaborative work with preeminent partners who bring invaluable experience and perspective to the process from cinema technology to virtual production, volumetric capture and live sports.”

Both the V-Raptor [X] 8K VV and X-Raptor [X] 8K VV are available at red.com or from Red authorised dealers. The standard V-Raptor [X] is priced at US$29,995 (£23,560), with the XL version costing US$44,995 (£35,345).

Current V-Raptor and V-Raptor XL owners can upgrade to the new models for $12,500 (£9,820).