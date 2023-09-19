Awards will take place in London on 7 November
Rise, an advocacy group for gender diversity in broadcast tech, has announced the shortlists for its 2023 Awards.
There were over 300 nominations across categories including Business, R&D Engineers, Production Support, Product Innovation, Marketer/PR, Rising Star, Sales and Technical Operations. The Woman Of The Year prize will be chosen by Rise Advisory Board and announced at the ceremony.
This is the fifth year of the annual awards ceremony, which will take place at Troxy in London on 7 November. Sky and EMG are supporting the event, with CueScript providing teleprompting.
Rise founder Sadie Groom said: “We were overwhelmed by the response we had in the fifth year of Rise Awards, with triple the amount of applications we have had in the past. We are grateful for everyone who submitted an entry on the inspiring women in their workplaces and extend big congratulations to all those shortlisted. We all look forward to celebrating amazing women and diversity allies at the 7th of November.”
You can read the full shortlists below.
Technical Operations Award - Sponsored by NEP
Ale Gonzalez Galartza - Farmerswife
Bridget Young - Evolutions
Pilar Grandos - Dazn
Morag McIntosh - BBC
Sandy Isnard - Telstra Broadcast Services
Sarah Adams - Sky
Product Innovation Award - Sponsored by Clear-Com
Anais Painchant - Ateme
Hitomi Hamaba - Sony
Kaia Tufteland - Dazn
Kate Vardy & Anna Holligan - The Bike Bureau
Sabine Farnes - Bedrock Streaming
Saskia Hook - Warner Bros Discovery
Teresa Demel - Adobe
Marketing Award
Amber Burke - Clear-Com
Doris Retfalvi - Disguise
Emily Pryor - base
Leanne Tomlin - Perifery
Lizzie Lawrence - M2a Media
Zoe Mumba - Bitmovin
Influencer Award
Anita Erskine - AE Media
Carina Schoo - Pixotope
Carolyn Giardina - Hollywood Reporter
Chloe Britton - Moov
Laura Davis - The Crewing Company
Niki Whittle - Moov
Ria Hebden - Wonder Woman
Production Support Engineer Award
Anna Masko - Moov
Emily Bergun - Sky
Kathleen Gray - NEP
Suzanne Sharmann - Singular Live
Zoe Mendelson - Sky
Business Leader Award - Sponsored by LiveU
Charlotte Layton - Racoon Post
Claire Wilkie - Limitless Broadcast
Hannah Barnhardt - TMT Insights
Idunn Sofie Riise - Zille Media
Rebekah Wilson - Source Elements
Shannan Louis - Fatbelly VFX
Sales Award
Alexandra Giusto - Zixi
Helen Jeffrey - NEP Connect
Katri Sillaste - TV3 Group Estonia
Melissa Davis - Evertz
Stacey Moorcroft - Ross Video
Student of the Year Award - Sponsored by SMPTE
Esme Murphy - Global Academy
Jess Mcmahon - Global Academy
Nikoletta Kallipoliti - Marketing Intern
Rochelle Karabulut - Global Academy
Sophie Humphrey - Solent University
Rising Star Award - Sponsored by Harmonic
Eileen Kennedy-Macdonald - Ross Video
Emily Bergun - Sky
Hollie Keen - BT Media & Broadcast
Holly Choules - Zest 4 Tv
Jeremina Akrofi-Daniels - Nep Bow Tie
Lauryn Fuller - Moov
Ray Kasprzyk - Evertz
Shola Russell - EMG
Sophie Kreeshaw - Sky
R&D Engineer Award - Sponsored by Ross
Caileen Dolan - Ross Video
Francesca Pieri - Red Bee Media
Manassa Vemulapati - Sky Uk
Natalia Lira - Accedo
Sailaja Vaddadi - Red Bee Media
Swetha Sidhar - BSI/NEP
Ally of the Year Award - Sponsored by Vizrt
Adam Tilbury-Eld - Ovyo
Kieran Farr - Bitmovin
Philip Farnha - Accedo
Rich Welsh - Deluxe Media
Rohan Mitchell - EMG
Business Operations Award - Sponsored by Telestream
Amanda Wall - Vitac
Crystal Pham - TPN
Fauzia Mulla Stanyard - Arqiva
Joanne Lewis - Ross Video
Kahlead Webb - Gravity Media
Pernialla Wraneus - Accedo
Tami Hoffman - ITN
Project Management or Delivery Award - Sponsored by ES Broadcast
Abi Hemingway - Jackshoot
Amber Barnett - Ross Video
Meghan Londhe - Magnifi
Nikki Perugini - Accedo
Rachel Baldwin - BBC Technology Group
Rachel Deas - Red Bee Media
Sylviane Lecomte - Bedrock Streaming
Company Award for Investment in Women - Sponsored by Disguise
Accedo
Adobe
Disguise
Newsbridge
Pixotope
No comments yet