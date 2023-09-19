Awards will take place in London on 7 November

Rise, an advocacy group for gender diversity in broadcast tech, has announced the shortlists for its 2023 Awards.

There were over 300 nominations across categories including Business, R&D Engineers, Production Support, Product Innovation, Marketer/PR, Rising Star, Sales and Technical Operations. The Woman Of The Year prize will be chosen by Rise Advisory Board and announced at the ceremony.

This is the fifth year of the annual awards ceremony, which will take place at Troxy in London on 7 November. Sky and EMG are supporting the event, with CueScript providing teleprompting.

Rise founder Sadie Groom said: “We were overwhelmed by the response we had in the fifth year of Rise Awards, with triple the amount of applications we have had in the past. We are grateful for everyone who submitted an entry on the inspiring women in their workplaces and extend big congratulations to all those shortlisted. We all look forward to celebrating amazing women and diversity allies at the 7th of November.”

You can read the full shortlists below.

Technical Operations Award - Sponsored by NEP

Ale Gonzalez Galartza - Farmerswife

Bridget Young - Evolutions

Pilar Grandos - Dazn

Morag McIntosh - BBC

Sandy Isnard - Telstra Broadcast Services

Sarah Adams - Sky

Product Innovation Award - Sponsored by Clear-Com

Anais Painchant - Ateme

Hitomi Hamaba - Sony

Kaia Tufteland - Dazn

Kate Vardy & Anna Holligan - The Bike Bureau

Sabine Farnes - Bedrock Streaming

Saskia Hook - Warner Bros Discovery

Teresa Demel - Adobe

Marketing Award

Amber Burke - Clear-Com

Doris Retfalvi - Disguise

Emily Pryor - base

Leanne Tomlin - Perifery

Lizzie Lawrence - M2a Media

Zoe Mumba - Bitmovin

Influencer Award

Anita Erskine - AE Media

Carina Schoo - Pixotope

Carolyn Giardina - Hollywood Reporter

Chloe Britton - Moov

Laura Davis - The Crewing Company

Niki Whittle - Moov

Ria Hebden - Wonder Woman

Production Support Engineer Award

Anna Masko - Moov

Emily Bergun - Sky

Kathleen Gray - NEP

Suzanne Sharmann - Singular Live

Zoe Mendelson - Sky

Business Leader Award - Sponsored by LiveU

Charlotte Layton - Racoon Post

Claire Wilkie - Limitless Broadcast

Hannah Barnhardt - TMT Insights

Idunn Sofie Riise - Zille Media

Rebekah Wilson - Source Elements

Shannan Louis - Fatbelly VFX

Sales Award

Alexandra Giusto - Zixi

Helen Jeffrey - NEP Connect

Katri Sillaste - TV3 Group Estonia

Melissa Davis - Evertz

Stacey Moorcroft - Ross Video

Student of the Year Award - Sponsored by SMPTE

Esme Murphy - Global Academy

Jess Mcmahon - Global Academy

Nikoletta Kallipoliti - Marketing Intern

Rochelle Karabulut - Global Academy

Sophie Humphrey - Solent University

Rising Star Award - Sponsored by Harmonic

Eileen Kennedy-Macdonald - Ross Video

Emily Bergun - Sky

Hollie Keen - BT Media & Broadcast

Holly Choules - Zest 4 Tv

Jeremina Akrofi-Daniels - Nep Bow Tie

Lauryn Fuller - Moov

Ray Kasprzyk - Evertz

Shola Russell - EMG

Sophie Kreeshaw - Sky

R&D Engineer Award - Sponsored by Ross

Caileen Dolan - Ross Video

Francesca Pieri - Red Bee Media

Manassa Vemulapati - Sky Uk

Natalia Lira - Accedo

Sailaja Vaddadi - Red Bee Media

Swetha Sidhar - BSI/NEP

Ally of the Year Award - Sponsored by Vizrt

Adam Tilbury-Eld - Ovyo

Kieran Farr - Bitmovin

Philip Farnha - Accedo

Rich Welsh - Deluxe Media

Rohan Mitchell - EMG

Business Operations Award - Sponsored by Telestream

Amanda Wall - Vitac

Crystal Pham - TPN

Fauzia Mulla Stanyard - Arqiva

Joanne Lewis - Ross Video

Kahlead Webb - Gravity Media

Pernialla Wraneus - Accedo

Tami Hoffman - ITN

Project Management or Delivery Award - Sponsored by ES Broadcast

Abi Hemingway - Jackshoot

Amber Barnett - Ross Video

Meghan Londhe - Magnifi

Nikki Perugini - Accedo

Rachel Baldwin - BBC Technology Group

Rachel Deas - Red Bee Media

Sylviane Lecomte - Bedrock Streaming

Company Award for Investment in Women - Sponsored by Disguise

Accedo

Adobe

Disguise

Newsbridge

Pixotope