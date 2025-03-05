Mike Mosallam joins Shadowbox Studios, which owns and operates facilities in the UK and US

Shadowbox Studios, the owner of Shinfield Studios, has appointed Mike Mosallam as COO.

In addition to the one million sq ft Shinfield Studios, which completed construction last year, Shadowbox also owns Shadowbox Atlanta in the US.

Mosallam most recently worked at Apple TV, where he created and led the studio strategy and operations division - growing its studio count by more than a 10x in two and a half years. He also created the production planning arm of Netflix Studios, where he oversaw the implementation of their global studio real estate strategy.

At Shadowbox, Mosallam will be responsible for overseeing Shadowbox’s existing and planned sites and production services across the globe, as well as spearheading its global expansion plans. Shadowbox is currently building a new facility in Queensland, Australia. Mosallam will be based in the US.

He has appointed a new executive team to this end, including VP of global sales Jennifer Roe Emery, VP of studio strategy Thomas Laub, VP of global operations Dean Horne, director of UK and Europe sales Beth Gallagher, director of North American sales Rebecca Riemersma, and director of Atlanta sales Jeremiah Cullen.

Shinfield Studios had a change of leadership late last year, with joint managing directors Nick Smith and Ian Johnson retiring and Dean Horne, vice president of global studio operations, and Charlene St Aubyn, financial controller, taking over.

Alongside these additions, Shadowbox has also revealed a slate of new services, including volume planning for production companies and full-service studio management.

Peter Rumbold, CEO of Shadowbox Studios, said: “With Shadowbox’s growing operations, it was essential to put in place a leadership team that has a deep understanding of production needs. Mike and his team have the deep industry knowledge necessary to thoughtfully adapt our service offerings to meet current and future market conditions.

“From our existing studio service offerings in the UK and Atlanta to our recent expansion efforts in Australia’s Gold Coast, we are uniquely positioned to be a leading international studio operator and our new executive leadership team has the expertise, knowledge, and focus to further elevate the standard that our partners can expect at each Shadowbox facility.”

Mosallam added: “I am thrilled to join this incredible team. Shadowbox has exactly what today’s storytellers are looking for: premium studios, a world-class operations team, and the appetite to offer best-in-class service to all our clientele. I can’t wait to work with this tremendously talented team to redefine what the world’s leading creators of film and TV should expect from studio operating partners.”