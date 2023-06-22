Sky has launched the Sky Live camera for its Sky Glass customers.

Available for £6-a-month, the camera includes body-tracking technology that viewers can use with watch together, personal training, gaming, and video call apps. It has a 12MP HDR capable smart camera with 106° wide field of view.

The watch together feature works across live and Sky on-demand content, and allows viewers to invite family and friends with the same subscriptions and a Sky Live camera to watch with you and see each other through a video stream. If you do not have the same package, you will still be able to chat to video participants in a Watch Together room. It includes auto-tracking to keep people in shot, and background noise suppression technology to keep sound clear.

Meanwhile, the Mvmnt fitness app is exclusively available on the service, which includes over 130 interactive workouts, including a range of strength, mobility, pilates and yoga classes for all abilities. Built-in body tracking technology analyses your form, providing real-time feedback and counting your reps. Mvmnt has been developed in partnership with WithU and qualified coaches, and also includes a mobile app for real-time feedback, planning workouts, tracking personal progress, and sharing to social media.

Motion control technology allows for gaming through the device. Games such as Starri, PAW Patrol PAWsome fitness, Monopoly, and Fruit Ninja are available with others such as Peppa Pig to come, using AI-powered body tracking and gesture control. Users can play at home, or use multiplayer to play with other Sky Live subscribers. VideoBooth can capture short videos and photos of users in the games, and there is a Stingray Karaoke app to come soon.

Finally, Zoom calls are possible through Sky Live, with auto-tracking and the ability to switch from mobile to the TV if signed into the same Sky Live account.

Sky Live has a magnetic base that attaches to Sky Glass, with cables to connect to the TV. There is also a dedicated button which lets you switch the camera and microphone on and off - with the front light turning off when this is the case.

It is available from £6 per month interest-free credit on a 48-month contract, £12 per month on a 24-month contract, or £290 RRP in the UK.

Fraser Stirling, global chief product officer at Sky, said: “We surprised everyone when we launched our streaming TV, Sky Glass, in 2021. Now we’re doing it again. Sky Live makes your TV much more than just a TV, by introducing new entertainment experiences for the heart of your home.

“Get active with motion control games, work out with body tracking technology, video call on the big screen and watch TV with loved ones – even from afar. And this is just the start. With our powerful Entertainment OS ecosystem, it will keep getting better with every update.”