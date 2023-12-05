Original content, active experiences like cloud gaming and more customised offerings are all high on the wish list of consumers

Media software company Amdocs has released research on the changing consumer preferences around streaming. The findings show that original content, active experiences like cloud gaming and more customised offerings can help providers improve overall customer satisfaction.

The New Streamer 2024, conducted by Dynata and commissioned by Amdocs, surveyed UK consumers to identify opportunities for providers to build stronger brand loyalty with customers.

The report says 70% of consumers would prefer to create and pay for a package that is limited to only content they are interested in instead of paying for access to an entire library they may never fully explore.

Additionally, most Brits (78%) want a single portal or app where they can access all their streaming subscriptions versus searching for content across various apps.

Other findings in The New Streamer 2024 report include 38% of consumers are opposed to seeing more ads, while 37% are open to it.

Almost half (49%) of consumers say they have seen more ad-based content over the past year already.

However, consumers are expecting improved experiences with increased costs – new original content is top of the list (70%) for consumers, but older titles (48%) are also important. Being able to watch anywhere (42%) is also one of the top factors.

Nearly one in five consumers (19%) report feeling overwhelmed by the number of streaming subscriptions they have. This feeling is most present amongst Millennials (26%).

Over two-fiths (41%) of general consumers and 55% of gamers believe cloud gaming will become a dominate way to play games in the future.

Consumers would welcome new cloud gaming options – 57% would be likely to try a new service beyond just current offerings from Microsoft and Apple if a brand like Netflix were to offer it.

“Customer expectations for entertainment breadth and quality continue to grow, but needs are increasingly nuanced,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy, Amdocs. “Customers are looking for increasing control over their entertainment experience, and at the same time, ready for content innovation that next generation connectivity, coupled with AI, may enable.”