US Soccer and Veritone have renewed their archive and licencing partnership.

The multi-year extension will see the company continue to serve as the archive of record and a licensing partner for all U.S. Soccer owned content including all national teams. This includes use of the Veritone Digital Media Hub, which provides metadata tagging and content management as well as monetisation of the assets through search capability, media delivery, licensing and invoicing of U.S. Soccer content to sports networks, advertising agencies, producers, and film and TV studios.

Veritone’s technology captures, archives and enriches the entire digital inventory of U.S. Soccer including full match coverage, pre-clipped highlights, player interviews, video clips with multiple camera angles and more.

US Soccer vice president of media Judy Matthew said: “We are excited to renew our partnership with Veritone, as they’ve been a key part in our efforts to efficiently manage our rights and optimize content monetization at U.S. Soccer. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and utilizing Veritone’s state-of-the-art technology to further elevate our global reach and engagement within the soccer community.”

Jay Bailey, vice president of content licensing and operations at Veritone, added: “It’s a privilege to extend our long-standing relationship with U.S. Soccer and support the organization in commercial licensing and growth initiatives designed to increase revenues. The prowess and growth trajectory of U.S. Soccer’s global influence and engagement, led by dazzling performances on the pitch, enables Veritone to work seamlessly with brands, networks and documentarians to integrate match content into their creative productions.”