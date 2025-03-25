200,000 sq ft added to studio which will host both regular and celebrity Big Brother, as well as shoulder content

Versa Studios has added 200,000 sq ft to its London facility to house Big Brother.

Both the regular and celebtiry versions of the ITV reality series will be housed in the development, with the the nightly Late & Live show being filmed next door at Versa’s original London studio. The most recent series of the show was filmed at Garden Studios, also in west London, after Elstree hosted it 2001-2018.

The new space includes fibre-linked connectivity designed specifically for live broadcast TV shows such as Big Brother, and it is described as, ”part one,” of Versa London’s planned expansion. Versa has linked all of its studios to its live broadcast facilities through fibre.

Versa also recently opened a new 12-stage studio in Manchester. The group now operates over 600,000 sq ft of studio space in the UK, spread across London, Manchester and Leeds.

Councillor Peter Mason, Ealing Council leader, said: “Our borough has a long and proud history of film and tv production, and today it remains a hotbed of industry expertise. We have a thriving creative supply chain sector, and Ealing is home to nine times more creative manufacturing spaces than the London average. We have highlighted the creative sector, including film, as a priority for future economic growth, and this significant expansion at VERSA Studios will support our ambition to create more good jobs for local people.”

Jody Collins, director of production for Big Brother producer Initial, said: “The most iconic house on television has found a new home, and we couldn’t be more delighted. The needs of the production are substantial and Versa is uniquely equipped to meet these demands. Expect a season filled with exceptional and unforgettable reality moments—we cannot wait.”

Charlie Ingall, executive director at Versa Studios, commented: “Versa’s expansion in London has been part of our ambitious growth strategy, and it further elevates our business as a first choice for large scale, high profile productions such as Big Brother. The significant investment we have made in this expansion gives us the ability to create long term homes for our clients, and in turn support the TV and Film community.”