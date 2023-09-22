Warner Bros. Studio Leavesden has announced a 400,000 sq ft, ten sound stage, expansion.

Work on the project will begin in the second quarter of 2024, and aims to be completed in 2027 - by which time it hopes to increase the facility’s production space by over 50%. The expanded location will become a primary production hub for DC Studios, and DC Studios Co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will consult with the expansion team to ensure that their ideas are incorporated into the new studio and production facilities.

The plans take the total stage count from 19 to 29 and the overall production space from 1.14 million sq ft to 1.78 million sq ft. It also aims to add 4,000 new direct and indirect jobs, and contribute another £200 million to the UK economy.

The expansion plan has been developed in “close consultation” with Three Rivers District Council and Watford Borough Council, and claim to have prioritised sustainability.

Simon Robinson, chief operating officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Studios, said: “Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is globally-recognized for its exceptional sound stages and facilities, and with this planned expansion adding significant capacity and capabilities, it will be home to even more incredible storytelling for both film and television projects. We are proud to not only be growing our productions in Leavesden and making it the main hub for DC Studios, but also to be growing our economic and community contributions to the UK’s creative sector.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, added: “The enormous strength of our creative industries sees films and television shows made in the UK reaching cinemas and front rooms across the world, including Barbie and the House of the Dragon series. Warner Bros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to grow its Leavesden studio is a huge vote of confidence in the UK – creating thousands of jobs and growing our economy – and means that British-made entertainment will continue to delight and entertain global audiences.”