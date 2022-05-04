The Production Guild of Great Britain
The Production Guild of Great Britain is the UK’s leading membership organisation for those working in film and TV drama production. We represent experienced professionals active in the fields of accounts, production, location management, assistant directing, VFX and post-production. We ensure our members stay at the centre of film and TV drama production by offering strong support for their work and influencing policy and best practice in the UK.
- Sponsored
PGGB’s Virtual Learning Environment: innovating training delivery
Equipping professionals working at the heart of post-lockdown recovery
- Sponsored
Building an agile UK production workforce
How the Production Guild of Great Britain is adapting to improve representation and strengthen skills for production professionals
- Sponsored
The experts training High end TV and film Covid supervisors to shoot safely
How medical specialists are supporting The Production Guild of Great Britain’s drive to equip covid supervisors with the best safety information