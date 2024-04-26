Joe and Katherine’s Bargain Holidays, Channel 4

“There aren’t many places left for the travelogue to go, both creatively and literally, although this is a perfectly fine addition to the genre. But I am preternaturally biased to enjoy a travel show like this, because this sort of holiday is right up my cobbled street. Give me owl sanctuaries and pub gardens and a 90-minute cruise on a frilly riverboat named Southern Comfort and I would consider myself rested, relaxed and very happy indeed.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“As it happens, I like Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson. They are funny. But do I care that they went to Norfolk? I do not. I don’t blame them for taking the gig. Comedians have to eat. I blame TV commissioners’ lack of imagination. But at least Joe and Katherine’s Bargain Holidays was cheap as chips, so I didn’t have to shout bitterly at the TV.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Joe & Katherine’s Bargain Holidays wasn’t quite slow TV, but if it were a car, it wouldn’t have picked up any speeding fines in Wales. Comedians Joe Wilkinson and Katherine Ryan went on holiday to Norfolk for four days and didn’t really do very much.”

Roland White, Daily Mail

“Wilkinson and Ryan are funny and charming and I have no idea what they were thinking with this show, which mangles its budgeting advice to the point of offence. It is one thing to poke fun at Ryan’s excesses but in this case, it feels like the show’s makers are simply using the concept of budgeting as a convenient way to put a new spin on a tired genre.”

Rachael Sigee, The i

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Disney+

“The best rockumentaries have the power to pitch us into a past moment we wish we could hang out in – the place and time here that crackles with fantastic potential is New Jersey in the back half of the 1970s. The documentary has enough newsreels, press clippings, reminiscences and home movies to put us right in the middle of it. Then, however, we must work our way through the band’s increasingly uninteresting post-Slippery career.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“Thank You, Goodnight is undeniably brave. Jon didn’t need to open himself up this much. But rather like a protracted heavy metal guitar solo, the documentary just goes on for a bit too long.”

James Hall, The Telegraph

Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix

“The show is aimed at a young audience, who should love it. It whips along and, after the confusing start, finds a clairvoyant and a groove that work brilliantly.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“There’s stuff to like here: The White Lotus’s Lukas Gage is plenty of fun as one of the show’s more memorable villains, the Cat King, who seems to have burst straight out of a cursed production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber show, and George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri are charming leads. But it’s not enough to make you want to stick with the convoluted, but somehow still predictable, plotting. I’m not convinced this one will have much of an afterlife.”

Katie Rosseinsky, The Independent