Potential Hot Shots have an extra week to submit their entries

The deadline for Broadcast’s Hot Shots 2024 has been extended until 9am on Wednesday 1 May.

Broadcast’s emerging talent initiative aims to spotlight the brightest and most promising individuals from across the television industry.

Hot Shots celebrates people who are excelling early on in their professional lives, and those further along who have injected momentum into their careers with significant recent achievements.

We’re looking for people who work in broadcasting, production, post-production and talent management.

We particularly welcome entries that highlight the diverse nature of the industry in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, disability, geography and social background, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has taken a non-traditional route into the sector.

The Hot Shots initiative is open to people of any ages. It was previously only open to those under 30 years of age, but in 2022 the age restriction was removed to recognise that not everyone has equal access to opportunities at a young age.

Successful candidates will have their careers and abilities showcased in the July edition of Broadcast magazine, published 27 June. They will also win a year’s free digital subscription to Broadcast magazine.

Applicants can nominate themselves, but their entry should include a quote from a named a senior individual, and their entry should make a strong case for why they should be a Hot Shot.

The entry form can be downloaded below (please scroll to bottom), and the deadline for applications is 9am, Wednesday 1 May.

A photograph of the applicant is essential, though it will not influence the selection process. Guidance about the type of picture required is included on the form.

For any queries, please contact rebecca.cooney@broadcastnow.co.uk.