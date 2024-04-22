Red Eye, ITV1

“I’m enjoying the paciness and the claustrophobic conceit of the main action taking place on the flight back to Beijing. Think Airplane! but with poisoned food, shifty passengers and zero laughs. Jing Lusi is convincing as the surly officer slowly clocking that someone wants Nolan dead. Richard Armitage is intriguing although wooden as a man who seems to be falsely accused but is hiding something. Just like his dodgy-looking fellow doctors. So far this flight from hell is entertaining, tense and obviously daft.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Red Eye is shaping up to deliver the goods. While I could have done without much of the MI5 business, this was pacy enough to skim over its sillier aspects, and it was fitting to have former Spooks star Armitage in the lead. What really elevated Red Eye was the angle introduced by Jing Lusi as Nolan’s police escort DC Hana Li. The sizeable population of Britons with Chinese heritage is largely invisible in TV dramas so this is a very welcome side to this enjoyable, cinematically-filmed new Sunday-night action-hokum.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

“Red Eye is a perfectly fun, perfectly functional twist-n-conspiracy-laden tale. If you watch the first episode you will very likely watch them all and they will slip down a treat. And then you will forget about it until the next time Armitage pops up – Tuesday, say.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“If you’re the kind of person who watches a drama and cries: ‘But that would never happen!’ then this one is best avoided. But if you’re in the mood for some mindless fun, then buckle up.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Ineffably silly though it all is, this six-parter hurtles along at the speed of an intercontinental airliner. I’m along for the whole ride.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail