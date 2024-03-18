“Bake Off has been going stale for a while now, but the celebrity versions at least inject some vim and irreverence into a lacklustre format”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4

“It might be my fading memory but they seem to have rejigged things a bit this year, and so the show doesn’t proceed quite as stodgily through all the contestants, ingredients and cookery tips as it used to. Watching people make cakes remains inherently boring but the editing is snappier and, at least as far as the first episode is concerned, the celebs are livelier than usual, too.”

Sean O’Grady, The Independent

“That ‘fun introduction’ was bottom-clenchingly awful. They should have just cut that bit. Because elsewhere it was a good episode. Bake Off has been going stale for a while now, but the celebrity versions at least inject some vim and irreverence into a lacklustre format.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Perhaps they were secretly mainlining cookie dough or inhaling the clouds of icing sugar, because Paloma Faith and Jodie Whittaker bombed around the Bake Off tent like gleeful five-year-olds. Unlike Celebrity Big Brother, which has so many non-entities this year that their own mothers probably struggle to pick them out of a line-up, the celebrity edition of Bake Off tends to attract some contestants you actually recognise.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Casualty, BBC1

“Actor Derek Thompson, who played Charlie, says his final two episodes were among the best of his career. It’s hard to disagree. He finally left the hospital in a bright yellow Volkswagen Beetle – exactly the same way he arrived all those years ago. Casualty will never be quite the same again.”

Roland White, Daily Mail

“An elegiac episode was ultimately bathed in a feelgood glow. This was populist drama, beautifully judged and powerfully delivered. Casualty might not be fancy or fashionable but it did Charlie proud.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph

Hunted, Channel 4

“You have to suspend a lot of disbelief with Hunted, back for a seventh series. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t decent entertainment, even if the contestants are patently chosen for their ‘types’, such as the spoilt daddy’s girl, playing up the ‘influencer’ stereotype and tottering along with her Louis Vuitton bag, a shtick which tired quickly.”

Carol Midgley, The Times