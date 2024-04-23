The Jinx – Part Two, Sky Showcase

“The original series is credited with inspiring the current fashion for real-life crime TV, and this sequel is just as gripping as the original.”

Roland White, Daily Mail

“As a piece of entertainment, the new series works almost as well as its predecessor: director Andrew Jarecki and his team pace the new interviews nicely with a visual blend of mute re-enactment and close-up shots of voice recorders, ensuring every episode ends with a compelling prompt to keep watching. But their packaging and tonal decisions sometimes strike a bum note.”

Julia Raeside, The i

“How do you follow a jaw-dropping documentary series in which your subject, sensationally, admits to murder in the final episode? The answer is with a degree of anticlimax. The Jinx: Part Two is still spicy television, let’s be clear, but it is obviously missing its repugnant star interviewee Robert Durst.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“It’s also a little long-winded when it shifts focus to the machinations of the justice system rather than the wild choices of a diminutive murderer. The Jinx – Part Two would have made a solid two or three episodes, but feels the need to take the sprawling approach. Like Durst, it doesn’t always know when it’s time to stop talking.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian

Murder Case: The Digital Detectives, Channel 4

“Really, the title of this series is a red herring, designed to make it stand out – it’s a standard police investigation, and the documentary is a solid, no-frills account.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph