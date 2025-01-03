Hollyoaks indie Lime has promoted head of video for digital Graham Gallery to the role of head of digital.

Gallery has worked at the All3Media label for 13 years and replaces Alan Toner who is joining Channel 4 as social channels lead for 4Studio.

He will be supported by social creative lead Julia Carstairs, who has been upped after seven years working as digital campaigns manager on Hollyoaks.

He said in a post on LinkedIn: “[I] feel very proud and honoured to take over leading such a talented, successful team made up of genuine, lovely people.

“I can’t thank Alan Toner enough for everything you have done for me, both personally and professionally. You are incredibly talented, a natural born leader and wishing you every success in your next adventure.”

Gallery started out at Lime as a freelance digital producer working on Towie, before becoming a digital visual editor. He has spent the past eight years in his current role, responsible for all digital video output across Hollyoaks, Towie and Celebs Go Dating, managing the digital video team.

His promotion follows a major shakeup at the Liverpool-based indie, which closed its London base last year following the departure of joint managing directors Kate Little and Claire Poyser. The indie has since transferred long-running hits Towie, Celebs Go Dating and Geordie Shore to stablemate Objective Entertainment, and appointed finance chief John Whittle as managing director.