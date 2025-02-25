The BBC is among a raft of international broadcasters to acquire the rights to Australian series Billion Dollar Playground.

Commissioned by Foxtel for Binge, the upcoming Ronde Media format revolves around Luxico, Australia’s premier high-end homestay and concierge provider. It will follow the young staff as they cater to the demands of ultra-wealthy guests while managing their own personal relationships.

Also acquiring the series are Corus Entertainment in Canada, Brave in New Zealand and Talpa TV in the Netherlands.

The presales were agreed by Fox Entertainment Global, which also holds the format rights to the series.

Executive vice-president of content sales at Fox Entertainment Global David Smyth said: “Billion Dollar Playground is a perfect example of a high-end docu-soap that delivers everything viewers love—aspirational lifestyles, high-stakes drama and compelling personalities.

“The strong international demand for the series underscores its universal appeal, and we are excited to partner with these leading broadcasters to bring this fabulous show to audiences worldwide.”

The founder of Ronde Media Ben Davies said: “Fox Entertainment Global are the perfect home for this exciting new series and we’re thrilled with the recent results.”

Ronde Media is also behind factual content including Big Miracles (Nine) and Outback Ringer (ABC).