World Productions is to produce a third series of BBC1’s Vigil, starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie.

Jones and and Leslie will once again play detectives brought in to solve a case, this time at a remote Arctic research station where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead.

The 6 x 60-minute series is due to start filming in Scotland later this year. It follows drone-focused series two which launched in December 2023 to nearly 9m consolidated viewers and was in the BBC’s top three most watched dramas of the year.

The submarine-based first series aired in 2021 and was nominated for a Bafta best drama series, going on to win the International Emmy for best drama series. Its launch had 12.2m (42%) viewers after 28 days.

Made by World Productions in association with ITV Studios for the BBC, the series is written and created by Tom Edge, who executive produces alongside Jake Lushington for World Productions and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. The producer is Marcus Wilson, and associate producer is George Aza-Selinger.

Edge said: “In our third season we travel to the frozen north where the world’s great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts. With a brilliant cast and crew assembling to make the show, we hope to deliver an epic investigation that shines a light on issues that will shape the world we all live in.”

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt said: “Tom Edge and the World Productions team have excelled themselves with a brand new mystery and setting which will give Vigil’s millions of fans even more of the brilliant, blockbuster drama they’ve come to expect and love from this very special show.”

Distribution is handled by ITV Studios.