With buyers flocking to London TV Screenings and Mip London this week, Broadcast International speaks to BossaNova chief Paul Heaney about achievening growth and embracing franchises.

Describe the state of the distribution sector in a few sentences.

Bigger operators are focusing on getting bigger, while making bigger plays on bigger projects, mainly scripted. The smaller ones are in a position of either sticking to boutique principles and achieving growth that way, or becoming a generalist, both of which can work in this market. Many smaller businesses no longer have an adequate content pipeline to allow them to survive so are having to sell or merge.

What is the biggest challenge for the global distribution industry in 2025?

Ensuring we all exploit rights to the full, which sometimes works and sometimes not.

What is the biggest opportunity for the global distribution industry in 2025?

We are now part of the content financing model, and an integral part, so let’s not fuck it up by taking too many risks and overheating the market.

How have discussions with buyers (both commissioners and acquisitions execs) changed in the last 12 months?

We’ve all found our level, especially in unscripted, so I don’t feel as much pull or resistance beyond the usual negotiations.

Where is growth going to come for your business in 2025 and beyond?

Making sure we maximise rights to the full, as well as by growing our franchises.