With buyers flocking to London TV Screenings and Mip London this week, Broadcast International speaks to Sphere Abacus mangaing director Jonathan Ford about the importance of realistic returns, streamer pull-backs and re-licensing opportunities.

Describe the state of the distribution sector in a few sentences.

It’s still challenging and there is pressure on license fee levels and on the volume of programming that channels and platforms can license. This places an importance on innovative deal making to get programming financed via partnerships and with flexibility from all involved to make it work

What is the biggest challenge for the global distribution industry in 2025?

Balancing production budgets with available funds to make things happen and therefore we (and everyone else) need to be realistic on what can be achieved.

What is the biggest opportunity for the global distribution industry in 2025?

Re-focus on territory-by-territory sales and serving local needs. Deals with big streamers aren’t happening as readily so we are embracing the importance of territory relevant programming.

How have discussions with buyers (both commissioners and acquisitions execs) changed in the last 12 months?

Everything remains cautious although buyers and commissioners realise that they still need to populate their channels, so they are open to new models of financing and deal making – including the sharing of rights.

Where is growth going to come for your business in 2025 and beyond?

Expanding our catalogue. This also leads to increased re-licensing opportunities. Carefully understanding individual buyers’ needs and addressing them.

How important are global streamers to scripted coproductions and how do you expect their changing positions regarding rights will affect your pipeline?

Global streamers are still very driven by their original strategies – we are still to see an increase in their investment in co-productions from prior levels.