With buyers flocking to London TV Screenings and Mip London this week, Broadcast International speaks to Prentiss Fraser, Fifth Season’s president of TV distribution, about AVOD and FAST potential, and the importance of packaging

Describe the state of the distribution sector in a few sentences.

The distribution sector continues to evolve and hold many exciting possibilities. Platforms have become much more adaptable and overall we are seeing an increase in commissions, co-productions, presales and general licensing activity. We’re also seeing that AVOD and FAST channels are playing a bigger part in the distribution business, creating revenue opportunities as well as demand for lighter fare and longer-running series in acquisition slates.

What is the biggest challenge for the global distribution industry in 2025?

The market increasingly has high levels of competition. As such, distributors are having to set themselves apart from the pack – and we’re finding that our premium, curated slate of content and creative approach to dealmaking is what is helping us overcome this challenge.

What is the biggest opportunity for the global distribution industry in 2025?

There is a lot of content available if a company is able to help package, presale and finance programming. Platforms and broadcasters alike are more amenable to single territory deals versus global, so there is no shortage of excellent opportunities, if your infrastructure can support that model.

How have discussions with buyers (both commissioners and acquisitions execs) changed in the last 12 months?

The balance of supply and demand in the market has started to shift and we’re increasingly seeing multiple buyers on each asset put on the market… buyers have budget and are ready to take action for the right product.

Where is growth going to come for your business in 2025 and beyond?

We’re continuing to expand our carefully curated slate of premium content, having grown our line-up by more than 45% over the last year, with over 80% of that growth coming from partnerships with third-party producers. We will continue to thoughtfully build out the slate.

How important are global streamers to scripted coproductions and how do you expect their changing positions regarding rights will affect your pipeline?

We love a co-production with a streamer and have done many of them at Fifth Season. They are very important partners and will really support a show in the territory(ies) where they have rights.