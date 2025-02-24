With buyers flocking to London TV Screenings and Mip London this week, Broadcast International speaks to StudioCanal’s chief commercial officer, Anne Chérel, and head of int’l sales for film & TV, Chloé Marquet, about embracing franchises and finding shows with broad appeal.

Describe the state of the distribution sector in a few sentences.

Anne Chérel: The industry is still readjusting during a period of rapid transformation. Both traditional broadcasting and streaming are facing challenges in a more fragmented landscape. On the plus side, there are exciting new opportunities to explore, but this also means a greater need for strategic partnerships as competition is higher than ever. The immediate future will definitely involve striking a fine balance between different business models, with content accessibility, authenticity and diversity; as well as audience engagement, at the forefront.

What is the biggest challenge for the global distribution industry in 2025?

Chloé Marquet: The biggest challenge will be balancing the need for content with increased production costs amidst demand fragmentation and a risk-averse market. Acquisitions budgets and business models are still being revised following recent restructures and management changes, and we are also expecting to see increased M&A activity this year, as companies seek strategic consolidation to stay competitive.

What is the biggest opportunity for the global distribution industry in 2025?

AC: The biggest opportunity lies in further exploring windowing strategies and flexible financing models. For StudioCanal, leveraging our existing catalogue, as well as new IP, to meet the surging demand for franchises will be crucial this year.

Remakes and Formats adaptation is also something StudioCanalis actively developping, with the recent successful launch of “Werewolves” and “Hit the Mic” on the format market.

How have discussions with buyers (both commissioners and acquisitions execs) changed in the last 12 months?

AC: Discussions with international buyers have become more focused on rights flexibility and cautious acquisition spending. There has been a noticeable shift towards seeking content with a proven track record of performing well across both linear and digital, as well as broad audience appeal across international territories.

Where is growth going to come for your business in 2025 and beyond?

CM: As one of Europe’s leading film and television studios, our strong network of production companies and global distribution reach is critical for our growth. We continue investing in high-end scripted drama, documentaries and kids content, while also boosting international co-productions. In addition, CANAL+ Group’s expansion into key international markets in Asia and Africa, will provide organic growth for Studiocanal both in the short and long term, as it opens new avenues for premium content distribution and access.

Recent successes like Paris Has Fallen, Playing Nice and Families like Ours are good examples of the group’s ambition.

How important are global streamers to scripted coproductions and how do you expect their changing positions regarding rights will affect your pipeline?

CM: While global streamers are leading the way in commissioning original scripted drama, we are seeing a more adaptable approach from them towards different coproduction models. This is opening up new opportunities for distribution, allowing for a broader range of content of a larger scale to be developed. The evolving dynamics around rights management and windowing will play a key role in diversifying our pipeline and enhancing the global appeal of our scripted content.