With buyers flocking to London TV Screenings and Mip London this week, Broadcast International speaks to Vanda Rapti, exec vice president of Viaplay Select & Content Distribution, about delivering shows that cut through and using its streaming service to her advantage.

Describe the state of the distribution sector in a few sentences.

Evolving, challenged and requiring innovative thinking.

What is the biggest challenge for the global distribution industry in 2025?

The biggest challenge in 2025 is the abundance of content, combined with the many ways and platforms through which it is consumed, including social media, short-form, and user-generated content, alongside moderate growth and tighter budgets in the media sector. Our approach, in short, is to turn these challenges to our advantage.

What is the biggest opportunity for the global distribution industry in 2025?

The biggest opportunity lies in meeting the rising demand for localised stories with global appeal and shifting the audience interest towards fresh, authentic perspectives from European and other international markets. Additionally, as global streamers focus on broad content, a gap has emerged for specialised services that cater to viewers seeking content with a distinct DNA, offering them a trusted destination for entertainment.

How have discussions with buyers (both commissioners and acquisitions execs) changed in the last 12 months?

ROI and cost efficiencies are increasingly important, in addition to the demand for distinctive content - stories with a strong cultural identity yet universal themes that stand out in a crowded marketplace. Our curated Select service is supporting the increasing industry needs, with curated content offerings, including swim-lane or theme-based recommendations, that increase efficiencies both in acquisitions and service curation, and speed up their decision-making. Overall, there’s a greater emphasis on collaboration and leveraging each other’s strengths for growth.

Where is growth going to come for your business in 2025 and beyond?

Growth for us in 2025 and beyond will come from both our international SVOD channel, as well as from new partnerships in new markets for Select and content sales. At the same time, our Viaplay SVOD channels in key regions like the UK, US, Canada, Germany and Poland provide a solid foundation for growth through strategic collaborations with local platforms and aggregators. As these partnerships evolve, we’ll continue to fine-tune our offerings to align with local audience preferences. Nordic content has a universal appeal, but its authenticity sets it apart which makes it uniquely positioned to connect with audiences worldwide, unlocking new opportunities for both us and our buyers.

How important are global streamers to scripted coproductions and how do you expect their changing positions regarding rights will affect your pipeline?

Global streamers continue to play a vital role in scripted productions, particularly for projects with broad appeal and high production values. Their global reach elevates a series’ visibility and impact. However, their approach to rights is evolving, favouring regionalised or shorter-term deals, which is reshaping the landscape, by creating opportunities for more balanced partnerships where rights are shared. This shift aligns well with our strategy and allows us the opportunity to internationally represent strong shows that are commissioned or co-produced by local streamers, in addition to content originating from the local players, ensuring our pipeline remains diverse and resilient.