All3Media company Little Dot Studios aims to double its owned and operated (O&O) digital network channels to 160 by the end of 2025 and has set out its content wishlist.

Following 50 channel launches in the past year, including Anime Vault, Gardener’s Guide, Restoration Corner, Flavours of the World, and Chef’s Kitchen, The Little Dot Studios network is eyeing international expansion with eight channel launches scheduled over the next couple of months. Among them are First Comes Love and The British History Channel, both of which are set to debut next month.

While the company largely focuses on science, ancient history and archaeology, with some of its big hitting channels including Dan Snow’s History Hit, documentary channel Real Stories and history channel Timeline, its autumn/winter content wishlist invites pitches within new genres such as adult-focused anime, food, and travel.

Under the food pillar it is after a celebrity-led food show or food competition, while its travel wishlist comprises undiscovered locations, inaccessible cultures and travel in the Global South.

Little Dot Studios is also broadening its language offerings as part of its global expansion strategy, with the German office launching five new German-language channels to take its local offering to 25.

In the Spanish-speaking offering, Timeline Español will join Real Stories Espanol and Crimen e Investigacion, and an additional two new channels this year. New channels will also be launched to serve Italian, Portuguese and Polish audiences.

Managing director of network social platforms Alex Hryniewicz said: “The unprecedented growth of our network reflects our ambition to be the go-to destination for premium long-form content, both for our loyal subscribers and new communities.

“This latest wave of launches reinforces our commitment to delivering content that our audience wants. While we continue to champion our priority content pillars such as history and science, we’re also exploring new opportunities to engage diverse audiences with content they love. Expanding our media network with new genre channels and in various languages is a pivotal moment for Little Dot Studios.”

Little Dot Channels

The company is also today unveiling Little Dot Channels, a consumer-facing umbrella brand for its O&O channels. While individual channels will continue to maintain their individual labels, the new branding will help audiences and partners recognise them channels as part of a broader network.

Hryniewicz said: “With YouTube’s undeniable growth on CTV, the unifying ‘Little Dot Channels’ brand ensures that both consumers and partners recognise the platform powering these popular channels, strengthening our network’s visibility and reach.”

Little Dot Studios, which is currently home to over 135 AVoD channels including and six FAST channels, has recently secured partnership deals with Keshet International, The People Profiles, Quintus Studios and Curiosity Stream.