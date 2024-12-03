PBS America and GB News among channels to be available next year

AMC Networks International UK, PBS America, GB News and QVC will be available from next year on free-to-view streaming service Freely.

Freely launched earlier this year and is backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. It enables viewers to stream live TV channels alongside on-demand content for free on their smart TVs via wi-fi.

The quartet of channels will bring the number of live channels available to stream to 40, including PSBs, C5, S4C, STV and UKTV.

AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK), which owns and operates a portfolio of entertainment channels under a joint venture with Paramount Global, will bring live streams of its genre-themed free-to-air channels to Freely, including Legend and True Crime, alongside its free on-demand app Watch Free UK.

PBS America’s output includes the work of filmmaker Ken Burns and current affairs from its Frontline strand, while both of QVC’s UK shopping channels and QVC+ will be available on the streamer. GB News will provide its news and opinion programming via its live TV channel.

Jonathan Thompson, chief executive at Everyone TV, said: “These new collaborations mark a significant milestone as Freely continues to redefine the streaming experience, offering something for everyone, with content across a variety of genres.

“From groundbreaking storytelling to rich historical programming and an engaging shopping experience, we are excited to offer an increasingly competitive free viewing experience with these new channels and on demand players. We look forward to continued collaboration across the industry, bringing even more entertaining and engaging content to Freely.”