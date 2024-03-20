Anthony Nilan upped to director of programming at VMTV

Irish broadcaster Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has promoted Anthony Nilan to director of programming. Nilan has held several commissioning roles at the commercial broadcaster since joining nearly a decade ago, most recently as head of strategy. He will oversee the network’s non-news and sport output, including commissions, acquisitions and scheduling for VMTV’s five linear networks and VoD service. He will report to managing director Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin. Prior to joining VMTV, Nilan spent nine years in the indie sector, producing the Irish versions of The Apprentice, The Voice and Dragon’s Den.

ITV renews PSB licence for another decade

ITV has accepted Ofcom’s offer to renew all of its PSB licenses for a full ten-year term, ending in 2034. The Channel 3 licenses cover all of ITV1’s output including ITV’s 13 nations and regions news franchises and the Channel 3 breakfast licence. Chief executive Carolyn McCall said that the news “provides us with the certainty we require to continue to invest for the long term in our broadcast and streaming business.”

Former Channel 4 exec appointed at Lee & Thompson

Leading law firm for the film and TV industry Lee & Thompson have appointed former Channel 4 executive Nick Swimer to the Partnership. The former C4 head of legal joins from law firm Reed Smith where he was a partner in the entertainment and media industry group. Prior to this, Swimer had set up and then ran Sacha Baron Cohen’s production company Spelthorne Community Television. Swimer will join Lee & Thompson on 15 April.

A+E Networks launches two further FAST Channels

A+E Networks EMEA is launching two free-ad supported streaming television channels in the UK to boost its Fast Channel offering, with Deal Masters and History Hunters. Deal Masters will act as the destination for audiences seeking tips on making extra cash, showcasing programmes like Flipping Bangers, Hardcore Pawn and Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Meanwhile History Hunters assembles historians and celebrities such as Tony Robinson, Alice Roberts, Al Murray and Ross Kemp to delve into history with shows such as River Hunters, Shipwreck Treasure Hunter and Al Murray: Why Does Everyone Hate the English? Other Fast Channels in A+E’s UK offering include Inside Crime, Mystery TV and World War TV.