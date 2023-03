ITN Business for Global Gamechangers: filmmaker’s panel

Louise Minchin in conversation with game-changing filmmakers Sally El Hosaini, director of My Brother the Devil and The Swimmers (Netflix), Waad Al-Kateab, who made the critically acclaimed documentary For Sama, and Basma Khalifa, of Inside the Real Saudi Arabia: Why I Had to Leave (BBC). The film is part of the ITN Business news-style programme, Global Gamechangers, produced in celebration of International Women’s Day 2023