Ascot Racecourse has agreed a four-year extension to its international media and distribution rights deal with HBA Media.

Ascot first partnered with HBA in 2020, in a five year deal. The new agreement adds two years to that, taking the pair through to the end of 2027, and includes all five days of the world-famous Royal Meeting, as well as the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes and the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, and all Flat and Jumps fixtures held at Ascot Racecourse.

The most recent Royal Meeting saw HBA Media secure 25 broadcasters for Frankie Dettori’s farewell event, as well as produce a ”Golden Hour” show to provide to international broadcasters and commission content to fill the world feed while UK broadcaster ITV Racing cut to ad breaks or unlicenced content. It also commissioned a short documentary on Dettori, which was produced by Little Dot Sport.

HBA also has partnerships with partnerships with RMG across British, Irish and selected international racing, as well as the Breeders’ Cup, Victoria Racing Club, France Galop, Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA), 1/ST Group, Hong Kong Jockey Club and US Triple Crown rights holders NBCU and FOX Sports.

Henry Birtles, CEO of HBA Media, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have renewed our partnership with Ascot Racecourse. Over the course of the last four years, we have grown the global distribution of Ascot’s prestigious events, culminating in a record number of international broadcasters for the 2023 Royal Meeting.

“Alongside our distribution, we are looking forward to continuing our excellent collaboration with Ascot on their world-class production across their fixtures. Broadcasters are now benefiting from enhanced world feed programmes, bespoke international shows and an enviable slate of supporting content that showcases the sport of horse racing and the Ascot brand at its best.

“It is a great privilege for HBA Media to represent Ascot Racecourse, and we are honoured to extend our partnership so we can uphold the global visibility and commercial value of its races in the coming years.”

Felicity Barnard, deputy CEO and commercial director at Ascot Racecourse, added: “We are delighted to extend our agreement with HBA Media for another four years and look forward to working closely with hem throughout that time to showcase Ascot to the world. The reach for Royal Ascot in particular continues to grow and we are excited to build on the success of the Golden Hour to offer international broadcasters more bespoke content.”