The British Basketball League has agreed a rights deal with Fubo Sports that will see it streamed across the US and Canada.

A selection of weekend games will be shown by the streaming platform, starting with London Lions v Sheffield Sharks on Christmas Eve and Sheffield Sharks v Manchester Giants on New Year’s Eve. The programming schedule for the full season will be revealed in due course, with games also available on the Fubo Sports YouTube channel from January.

The British Basketball League has also signed a number of regional US rights deals in 2023, following an overhaul of its presentations that included bringing production in house and creating a virtual studio. Games are shown on YouTube and Sky Sports in the UK, and British Basketball League head of marketing Joe Edwards wrote for Broadcast Sport about the competition’s plans to “revolutionise” the game in the UK.

British Basketball League CEO Aaron Radin said: “The British Basketball League is excited to bring its high-quality content to Fubo Sports that showcases the skill, passion, and excitement that define British basketball. This partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding the global footprint of the League and elevating the profile of British basketball on the international stage.”