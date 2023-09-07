Channel 5 has commissioned the Whisper-produced NFL End Zone show for a fourth season.

The 30-minute magazine show is largely based around the NFL’s Thursday night football and mixes regular and rotating strands across sport, entertainment, music and social themes, aimed at a younger audience. It is presented by Cori Yarckin and airs on Sunday mornings from September until February.

Yarckin takes in the culture around games, meeting fans, players, legends, media, celebs and more from both the US and UK, and looking at what the tailgates look like, what the best food is and taking part in a number of pre-game traditions.

The show also covers the on-pitch action, and has a series of NFL explainers to engage a new audience.

Whisper produces the show remotely from the UK and it is filmed mostly in the US with local crew. This year’s show will be exec produced by Harry Allen, with Tom Maginn as producer and Hannah Shires as production manager. The show will be produced from The Whisper Group’s Manchester office, Whisper North.

Allen said: “We’ve loved making NFL End Zone with Channel 5 and it’s great to be heading into another season. End Zone is a UK take on the classic American Road Trip and we aim to make audiences at home feel the energy and anticipation of Game Day from all these incredible places in the US, as well as highlighting the varying cultures across the towns and cities that have NFL teams. This is in addition to including the best bits of action from the week’s games and analysis of key moments and plays from our UK experts.”

Yarckin added: “I love working on End Zone because we get to show people that football and the NFL is not necessarily just about the game itself… It’s about the diverse and distinct cultures of each team and what it means to truly be a fan.

“Every city and team is so vastly different in how they tailgate, what food they eat, their different traditions inside/outside of the stadiums or even just the climate they are playing and partying in.

“We get to bring that experience to our viewers by putting ME smack dab in the middle of all the craziness, and I’ll tell you what… it’s a flippin’ blast!. From all the glitter and beads of the Saints fans, to the diehard Cheeseheads of Green Bay and everything in between, I love it all! I’m so excited to get back on the road for another season and can’t wait to see where the journey will take us this year.”

Episode one of NFL End Zone will air on Channel 5 on Sunday, 10 September 2023 at 10:30am. NFL is available through several broadcasters in the UK, with NFL Game Pass available through DAZN; five weekly matches live (two exclusively) as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas period games, three European games in London and Frankfurt, and all the playoffs and the Super Bowl on Sky Sports; and highlights on ITV, as well as the Channel 5 coverage.