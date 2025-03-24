The sporting world is at an inflection point. Titan sports like football, rugby, and tennis may still dominate headlines, but the reality is that fandom is no longer guaranteed. As broadcast rights are tossed between traditional networks and streaming giants, sports are becoming harder to follow - and harder to love. In a battle for relevance, only those that embrace a fan-first mindset will survive.

Streaming services aren’t just dipping their toes into live sports; they’re rewriting the entire playbook. Netflix is teaming up with the NFL. Prime Video offered a sporadic Premier League calendar. Apple is locking in decade-long deals with Major League Soccer. The landscape is fragmented, attention is diluted, and the competition for eyeballs has never been fiercer. But here’s the real opportunity: sports that actively engage the streaming generation will define the future. Those that don’t will be benched.

Fans are more distracted than ever—so stop playing by old rules

Let’s face it: the modern sports fan is restless. 86% of internet users now second-screen while watching TV, according to GWI. It’s not enough to simply air a match anymore - sports must create multi-platform, immersive experiences that meet fans where they are. Traditional formats that demand undivided attention are losing ground to sports that flex, adapt, and integrate seamlessly into digital-first lifestyles.

It’s a simple equation: engage or fade into obscurity. But execution? That’s where many sporting bodies drop the ball. The challenge isn’t just to innovate - it’s to evolve without alienating core fans. Sports must reimagine their experience without dismantling what made them iconic in the first place.

Challenger sports are winning by thinking differently

Challenger sports like padel and pickleball aren’t just growing - they’re exploding. Padel’s UK player base skyrocketed from 6,000 in 2019 to 129,000 in 2024, says the LTA. Pickleball’s governing body for England saw a 65% membership surge in 2024. But here’s the kicker: they’re still struggling to make noise as spectator sports.

They have the grassroots energy. They have the player growth. But without a structured, experience-led strategy to turn casual players into die-hard fans, they risk plateauing. The solution? Follow the blueprint of sports like Tomorrow Golf League (TGL), which blends tradition with tech to craft a compelling new viewing experience.

TGL isn’t trying to “fix” golf. It’s re-engineering it. The sport’s slow-paced, four-day format struggles with younger audiences, so TGL injected technology and speed without erasing golf’s soul. Simulated screens, hydraulic greens, and condensed gameplay bridge the gap between the sport’s heritage and the expectations of modern fans. The result? Tiger Woods’ ESPN debut drew an audience of one million. Proof that innovation - done right - doesn’t push fans away. It pulls new ones in.

Stop playing defence—create new fan experiences instead

Tradition is important. But clinging to outdated formats in fear of change is a surefire way to lose the next generation. Fan engagement isn’t just about keeping the old guard happy—it’s about securing the sport’s future.

Look at how the NFL and Disney+ are reimagining sports broadcasts. By merging The Simpsons and Toy Story IPs with live games, they’re creating a new on-ramp for first-time fans. F1’s child-friendly coverage with cartoon avatars and dynamic overlays is another masterclass in speaking to younger audiences on their terms.

And what about global expansion? American Football has struggled outside the US due to its drawn-out games and complex rulebook. Enter Flag Football—a stripped-down, fast-paced version designed for accessibility. The sport will debut at the 2028 LA Olympics, and if it takes off, it could become the NFL’s golden ticket to worldwide adoption.

Household’s partnership with Pentathlon GB to create the Penta+ sub brand is another leading example of a sporting format designed to foster a next-gen fandom. With a mission to make a once-niche sport more inviting, more engaging, and more visible across media platforms, Penta+ is designed to appeal to amateurs and athletes of all ages and abilities. Operating in parallel to elite competitor pathways, Penta+ is a gateway to achievement and an active brand and community platform, tapping into fan-first behaviours to empower participants to succeed not just in sport, but also in life.

The future of sports fandom belongs to those who adapt

The streaming generation doesn’t just want sport. They want stories, personalities, and behind-the-scenes drama. Drive to Survive didn’t just revive F1, it redefined how sport creates superfans. Snappy, TikTok-ready content isn’t optional anymore. It’s the expectation.

For sports to stay relevant, they must think like entertainment brands, not just governing bodies. They must design experiences, not just matches. They must rewrite their own rulebooks before someone else does it for them.

The game has changed. The question is: who’s ready to play?

Luke Weston is executive strategy director at Household