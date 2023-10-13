DAZN has added the global rights to the Saudi Women’s Premier League to its agreement for the men’s competition.

It will air two matches-a-week, with the potential for additional games to be added, and the competition joins the Women’s Champions League, a number of top European women’s football leagues, and the NWSL on the platform.

The broadcaster already shows the men’s Saudi Pro League in the UK and Ireland, Germany and Austria, Canada, and Belgium until the end of the 2024/25 season, airing three matches-a-week as part of its agreement with the league’s agency IMG.

Hannah Brown, DAZN’s co-CEO of women’s sport who joined the company as part of its acquisition of women’s football platform ata football earlier this year, said: “DAZN has an unparalleled commitment to the growth and development of women’s football. The addition of the Saudi Women’s Premier League allows us to further elevate the game, and support women and girls who play and watch football. We have been following closely the progress of the women’s game in Saudi Arabia since they launched their first national league in 2020, and we are thrilled to support the league in the next phase of its development.

“DAZN is the home of women’s football. We are the exclusive global broadcaster for the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Spain’s Liga F, alongside broadcasting top-flight domestic women’s football in Germany, Italy and France. We hold further rights in key international markets for these leagues as well as the UK and US leagues, making our women’s football portfolio the most comprehensive in the world. We are continually developing our product, distribution channels and partnerships to increase reach and scale engagement in women’s football.”

Aalia Abdulaziz AlRasheed, head of the women’s football department of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, added: “We’re delighted to have finalized the Saudi Women’s Premier League’s first international broadcast deal with DAZN, which promises to promote the women’s game here in Saudi across global territories, thereby attracting new audiences and inspiring generations present and future. For the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and our Women’s Football Department, connecting with the world through partnership is an integral element of our long-term vision for inspiring participation at home, helping to grow the women’s game globally, and contributing as a force for good.

“Today’s announcement shows that we are making real progress and heading in the right direction. We’re greatly enthused to be working with such an influential and reputable broadcast partner in DAZN moving forward and with this news, there’s no doubt that the buzz and excitement we’ve been experiencing surrounding the 2023/24 season here in the Kingdom will increase even further.”

Saudi Arabian football has been thrust into the limelight over the past year, with its men’s clubs spending big to lure players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Sadio Mane from Europe. It also relaunched its women’s competitions in 2022, creating a Premier League and First Division, and is now beginning to spend on women’s players such as Nigeria international Ashleigh Plumptre joining Al-Ittihad from Leicester City.

This has drawn controversy given Saudi Arabia’s extremely restrictive rights for women, as well as there being openly gay players in women’s football and homosexuality being illegal and potentially punishable by death in the country. Women were only first allowed to legally enter stadiums to watch football in 2018, the same year that they were first allowed to drive.