DAZN will broadcast the Saudi Pro League in the UK and Ireland, Germany and Austria, Canada, and Belgium for the next two seasons.

DAZN customers will be able to watch three matches-a-week as part of their subscription, after a deal agreed with IMG - which handles the league’s rights. The Saudi Pro League kicks off this weekend, 11 August.

The Saudi Pro League has hit the headlines after a transfer splurge that has included Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, and more from across European football. Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined Al-Ettifaq in the division, attracting criticism for moving to a country that criminalises same-sex relationships after previously supporting pro-LGBT causes.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN is constantly in the market talking to leagues, associations and competitions looking for the best in sport and entertainment for our customers. The RSL is rapidly developing into an international phenomenon, attracting some incredible talent that will only improve an already strong and vibrant competition. It’s a great opportunity for DAZN to deliver greater and deserved prominence for the RSL, its clubs and the Saudi game more generally, as well as adding even more quality content to our platform for our subscribers.”

Saad Allazeez, the Saudi Pro League interim CEO, added: “These agreements come at a time of genuine growth for Saudi Arabian football, with growing interest in the Roshn Saudi league from football fans all around the world. The watching world can now enjoy front row seats as Saudi football transforms, and thanks to the Saudi Pro League strategy, football fans around the world will be able to watch promising young talent from the Kingdom competing and playing with some of the biggest names in world football.”

Broadcast Sport recently spoke to DAZN CFO Darren Waterman about its approach to the UK market, who explained that the broadcaster sees the territorty as “important” but not “existential”. It launched a linear channel here this year, and now hosts NFL GamePass globally, including in the UK - with more rights holders expected to agree similar partnerships.