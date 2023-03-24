There were 1.2 billion minutes streamed across the 18-19 March

DAZN reached its highest ever global viewing numbers across the weekend of 18-19 March.

The streaming platform recorded 1.2 billion minutes streamed, as well as 34.6 million engaged streams and “record” levels of concurrency.

This was boosted by a number of major events, including Lazio’s 1-0 victory over Roma where DAZN owns the domestic rights to Serie A; Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-1 win against Bayern Munich, again where DAZN holds domestic broadcast rights; and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - which DAZN airs in multiple territories.

DAZN also picked up rights to the NWSL in multiple territories this week, and has fully launched its UK and Ireland linear channel on Sky. CEO Shay Segev spoke earlier in the year identifying the UK as a key market for the platform, with the next Premier League rights cycle coming up next year.

It will be hoping for further growth in the UK in the near future, with Anthony Joshua’s 1 April bout with Jermaine Franklin to be aired exclusively by the platform next week.