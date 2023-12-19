DAZN has been named as the production and broadcast partner for the Tennis Cup.

The competition, which was previously known as the Diriyah Season Tennis Cup in 2019 and 2022, changes its precursor to Riyadh this time round, and will feature exhibition matches between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on the men’s side and Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur on the women’s side, over two days, 26-27 December.

DAZN broadcasts a number of events from Saudi Arabia, including the men’s and women’s Saudi Pro Leagues, and the upcoming Day Of Reckoning boxing event, which will feature the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois, and more.

H.E. advisor Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said: “Riyadh Season has signed an agreement with DAZN, the official global broadcasting partner of the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup, for it is extensive experience in the field of broadcasting major sports tournaments and events, in addition to being one of the best professional sources in the field, and to its distinguished work in dealing with this type of international sports festivals.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN, added: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a valued partner of DAZN. Their incredible ability to deliver top sporting events for fans in Saudi and around the world is unparalleled and we are delighted to be streaming this world class tennis as well as the boxing to the world.”