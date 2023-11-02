Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story will be available from 15 November

Disney+ has revealed the trailer for Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, a four-part docuseries presented by Keanu Reeves.

Reeves, who is also executive producer, features alongside F1 legends Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Nick Fry, Rubens Barrichello and Christian Horner as they tell the tale of how the Brawn F1 team won the 2009 Driver and Constructor F1 titles after being bought for just £1 and being run as an independent team among those created by major car manufacturers.

As well as interviews with those involved, the series has access to the F1 archive and unseen footage. It is a North One production developed, written, and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson with executive producer Neil Duncanson alongside Reeves and directed by Daryl Goodrich.

You can watch the trailer below. The first images from the series were released in August.