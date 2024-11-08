The EBU has named Alan Fagan as the managing director of its Eurovision Sport streaming service.

Launched earlier this year, Eurovision Sport aims to complement the EBU’s public broadcaster members’ coverage by showing free-to-air wrap around coverage as well as live sport when the broadcasters don’t pick up the rights. The Broadcast Sport Podcast spoke to EBU executive director for sport Glen Killane about the platform in early 2024.

Fagan has over 25 years’ experience in the industry, and was most recently VP of sports, EMEA, for almost three years at ESPN. He has also worked in senior commercial-focused roles at ESPN, Disney, the BBC, and CNN.

At Eurovision Sport, Fagan will report to Killane and join the EBU senior sport management team, with full responsibility for all strategic, editorial, and commercial aspects of Eurovision Sport. He will also support efforts to expand the EBU Sport team, with, “several new roles,” opening in the next few months.

Fagan takes over from Jean-Baptiste Casta, who, “will leave the EBU this year to take up a senior position in a new industry.”

Killane said: “The leadership team at the EBU, and our Eurovision Sport partner Nagra, were impressed by Alan’s depth of experience and leadership skills. He will now play a pivotal role in driving Eurovision Sport forward, helping us continue to innovate and deliver exceptional sport experiences that complement our members’ extensive efforts across Europe and beyond.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jean-Baptiste Casta for his huge efforts and wish him every success in the future.”

Fagan added: “The Eurovision Sport platform has enormous potential. Although still in launch mode, in six months over 100 events across more than 30 sports have been streamed, delivered to fans completely free of charge.

“Uniquely, the platform brings the support, scale and output of more than 50 of Europe’s leading broadcasters – with a potential audience of over 1 billion.

“I am delighted to be joining Glen and the excellent team at the EBU and I look forward to working with them to continue to grow audiences, content and distribution, and deliver on the commitment to being the first gender-balanced streaming platform in sport.”