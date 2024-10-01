EMG/Gravity Media and Brandvox are producing the new Super League Basketball competition.

All of Super League Basketball’s matches are being produced by EMG/Gravity Media and Brandvox - which had produced British Basketball League until last season, when it brought production in-house. Brandvox manages the delivery of all live games, while EMG/Gravity Media oversees all on-demand content alongside a number of live games.

The competition is being aired as part of DAZN’s free tier, with all games available to stream live. The 2023/24 season began on 27 September, and the league replaces the British Basketball League - which had its licence terminated by the British Basketball Federation at the end of the last campaign due to concerns over its financial position. The British Basketball League had previously been shown by Sky Sports and on YouTube in the UK.

Super League Basketball will have a dedicated on-platform environment on DAZN, which will house live and on demand content from across the competition. Both men’s and women’s competitions, which are now unified under the Super League Basketball brand, will be available.

DAZN also airs FIBA basketball competitions through its partnership with Courtside 1981.

Vaughn Millette, interim chair of Super League Basketball said: “Throughout an exhaustive tender process, both Brandvox and EMG / Gravity Media demonstrated a clear and collaborative commitment to engaging the Super League Basketball community and providing fans with the best possible coverage of their sport.

“We’ve been impressed by how quickly Brandvox and EMG / Gravity Media have mobilised their resources to work together and enable the Super League games to be broadcast from the very opening weekend.

“Given the tight timescales we’ve all been working to, we look forward to developing the offering throughout the SLB Trophy competition and introducing a weekly half-hour highlights show alongside additional digital content in the coming weeks.”

Frank Callaghan, EMG/Gravity Media’s director of production & content in the UK, said: “EMG / Gravity Media is delighted to work alongside Super League Basketball and Brandvox. It’s an exciting next stage for the sport in the UK, with a brand-new broadcast partner, we’re looking forward to bringing the stories to life in what promises to be a fascinating season ahead.”