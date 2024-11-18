In the UK, EPCR TV will be the home of Challenge Cup games not shown by Premier Sports or S4C

The EPCR, organiser of rugby union’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, has launched EPCR TV, a replacement for its previous EPCRugby streaming service.

EPCR TV will show Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures that haven’t been picked up by broadcasters. In the UK, this means it will air Challenge Cup games not shown by Premier Sports or S4C, which will be in the earlier rounds of the competition.

Premier Sports airs all Champions Cup fixtures, as well as two pool matches per round, two from the Round of 16, and all matches from the quarter-finals onwards in the Challenge Cup after a rights deal agreed last summer. It is planning to launch its own 24/7 rugby channel in the new year, and Broadcast Sport spoke to CEO Richard Sweeney about the plans earlier this month. S4C shows one game-a-week from the Challenge Cup.

The EPCR partnered with Eluvio to create EPCR TV, and it is available on web browser, mobile devices, and Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV via the Eluvio App. It allows viewers to watch multiple streams simultaneously, catch up on live matches in progress, and search for past, present or future games.

Streaming is in full HD, with dynamic automatic adaptation of the streaming resolution to the user’s available bandwidth. There will be multiple audio options for games, including going without commentary, and EPCR TV a season pass is available for €49.99 (£41.80). There is also a weekend pass for €14.99 (£12.53), which includes access to the live matches of the round, or single matches for €7.99 (£6.68) each.

Jacques Raynaud, CEO of EPCR, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Eluvio to bring best-in-class experiences for EPCR TV audiences. This represents a significant step forward in working with next-generation technology to deliver high performance streaming and expand the global reach of international club rugby’s best competitions.

“This major improvement to fans’ viewing experience represents a major part of the innovations we are introducing ahead of our 30th season, to bring incredible entertainment, every try and nail-biting moment of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup to more fans than ever before.”

Michelle Munson, CEO and founder of Eluvio, said, “We’re honoured that EPCR selected Eluvio to bring the new EPCR TV to life. This is a first-of-a-kind experience for Rugby fans to enjoy high-quality streaming, with access to the best live and archival video content EPCR has to offer. EPCR and fans can engage directly through the platform for maximum enjoyment while benefiting from the most efficient and cutting-edge technology.”