FIFA+ will launch a FAST channel on Rakuten TV ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

The channel will be available in Europe, and include hundreds of hours of content such as FIFA+ Originals and a selection from the FIFA archive. Archive content will include full match replays, highlights, and collections from both the men’s and women’s World Cups, while Originals includes docuseries and documentary films such as Captains: The Chosen Few, The Happiest Man In The World: Ronaldinho, Icons, Bravas de Juarez, Captain fantastic, Golden Boot, The Hand of God, HD Cutz, and Life in Spain.

FIFA+ recently announced that it will have live streams of the Women’s World Cup in certain territories, and that it has partnered with Sky Media to handle its ad sales in Europe.

Cedric Dufour, Rakuten TV CEO and President, says: “Sport has been an important vertical for Rakuten TV’s FAST offering, and adding FIFA+ to our line-up reinforces our strategy in always improving the service with recognizable and relevant brands to our local markets. We are thrilled to have them onboard and look forward in working together.”