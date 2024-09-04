TV blackout had been a possibility following Viaplay’s withdrawal from the UK

ITV has secured the rights to Scotland and Northern Ireland’s Nations League fixtures this month.

The broadcaster will show all four matches free-to-air following an agreement with Viaplay. There had been fears of a TV blackout for both fixtures, after Viaplay picked up the rights to both countries’ Nations League games in 2022 but since withdrew from the UK market, with its sport proposition returning to Premier Sports. Wales’ fixtures had also been part of that deal, and they are now being shown by S4C and BBC iPlayer.

Scotland v Poland will air live at 19:30 on ITV4 and ITVX on Thursday 5th September, while Portugal v Scotland will air live at 19:30 on ITV4 and ITVX on Sunday 8th September.

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg will be live at 19:30 on ITV3 and ITVX on Thursday 5th September, and Bulgaria v Northern Ireland will air live on ITVX on Sunday 8th September.

Niall Sloane, ITV director of Sport, said: “We are delighted to air the Men’s Scotland and Northern Ireland national team’s upcoming Nations League fixtures. The games will be free to air across ITV and ITVX, ensuring fans can enjoy watching these matches live as the new league begins.”