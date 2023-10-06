Joymo has agreed a “long-term” deal with England Netball to show 330 live games-a-season on the organisation’s D2C platform.

These 330 games will be made up of 90 Premier League 1 matches (one level below the Netball Super League, which is shown on Sky Sports), 200 games from youth competition the Netball Performance League, and 40 games from Premier League 2 and Premier League 3.

The new agreement follows the two organisations’ prior collaboration that saw Joymo build and power England Netball’s direct-to-fan streaming platform englandnetball.tv, which launched last year. Through englandnetball.tv, fans will be able to choose from a range of all access league-based subscription packages watching or have the ability to purchase single-game tickets.

Joymo has recently launched similar streaming platforms for England Hockey and the British Basketball Federation, and added a permanent UK presence this year.

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball commented: “We’re really excited to be working with Joymo as our grassroots streaming partner. There is a lot of talent within the Premier League and the NPL and we’re pleased to be able to provide fans with a range of viewing options to enjoy more live netball.”

“englandnetball.tv allows us to deliver more coverage of the sport in an easily accessible way. It is a crucial enabler for us to grow our fanbase and introduce more people to the sport.”

Hannah Griffiths, VP of content acquisition & partnerships at Joymo, added: “We are delighted to deepen our relationship with England Netball by aquiring the rights to these prestigious domestic competitions. Following the successful launch of englandnetball.tv last year, we want to ensure that more of the very best netball action is available to fans in the UK and beyond.

“The beauty of englandnetball.tv, and this new rights partnership, is that all of the best grassroots clubs and competitions will be accessible to fans via a single destination, making it easier than ever to engage with the sport.”