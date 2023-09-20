Netflix will launch its four-part David Beckham documentary on 4 October.

Produced by Beckham’s own company, Studio 99, in association with Ventureland, the four-part documentary speaks to Beckham, his family, friends, and teammates about the former footballer’s life and career to date. It starts with his upbringing in east London, followed by his footballing career and

Beckham is directed by Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove), and produced by fellow Academy Award-winner John Battsek alongside Nicola Howson and Billie Shepherd. David Gardner and Gary Neville are executive producers, with Tim Cragg as director of photography and Michael Harte as editor.

Beckham is the latest in Netflix’s slate of sport documentaries, including behind-the-scenes series on tennis’ and golf’s world tours, the 2022 men’s World Cup, the Tour de France, and more. The streaming platform has looked to sport documentaries more often since the success of F1 series Drive To Survive.