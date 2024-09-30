Netflix has revealed Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson, a three-part docuseries building up to Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s bout on 15 November.

The series will take viewers behind-the-scenes of Paul and Tyson’s respective training camps ahead of the fight, as well as follow the lead-up to co-main event Katie Taylor Vs. Amanda Serrano as the pair train to box for the undisputed super lightweight championship title. In addition to behind-the-scenes content, there are interviews with those closest to the fighters and moments with family and friends.

Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson is produced by EverWonder Studio, with Ian Orefice and Michael Antinoro exec producing and Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker series directing. Episodes one and two will be available from 7 November and the third episode will release on 12 November.

Paul Vs. Tyson and Taylor Vs. Serrano will be shown live on Netflix on 15 November, as the streaming platform continues to show more live events.