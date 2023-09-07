New Zealand Rugby has launched D2C streaming platform NZR+.

The organisation has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to create the free-to-use service, that is available at nzrplus.com and via iOS and Android mobile apps at launch, with big screen devices such as Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV and LG TV to follow.

Content will include original programming and behind-the-scenes access to the All Blacks, Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens teams. Two series already available are a behind-the-scenes docuseries with the All Blacks produced by Whisper, and an original production starring filmmaker Taika Waititi touring France ahead of the Rugby World Cup and speaking to special guests from the rugby world and beyond.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said: “NZR+ is the result of a simple concept, to be more fan-centric. With the investment and technology capabilities of Silver Lake, alongside the collaboration across rugby especially within the All Blacks and Black Ferns team environments we have built a product that aims to unify and inspire at a global scale. NZR+ will evolve as fans engage with it, the platform and its content will adapt as we learn more about what works and what doesn’t. But right now, we are excited to share NZR+ with the world.”

Pete Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming, added: “The All Blacks are one of the most distinctive and recognizable sports brands in the world and this service provides fans with a new global destination to access content. Endeavor Streaming’s strategy and growth services team will also work closely with New Zealand Rugby to help deliver the strategic goals of the service on a worldwide basis. We are a proud partner of New Zealand Rugby and look forward to supporting them with this exciting new initiative.”