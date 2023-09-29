The Premier League and EFL have reportedly agreed a deal to sell their overseas broadcast rights together.

According to the Daily Mail, this agreement will come into place from the 2028/29 season, and will see the EFL receive 14.75% of the returns on the pooled rights. The Premier League has also agreed other financial assistance to the lower leagues, including an additional £130 million-a-year in contributions to the leagues and an immediate £88 million bonus payment this season.

It is unclear what this would mean for production of the world feed, with the Premier League and IMG joint venture Premier League Productions delivering its world feed to global broadcasters.

This agreement doesn’t cover domestic rights, where the pair will continue to negotiate with broadcasters separately. The EFL recently agreed a £935 million deal with Sky Sports to show over 1,000 games-a-season until the end of the 2028/29 campaign, with chief commercial officer Ben Wright sitting down with Broadcast Sport before the deal to discuss the organisation’s strategy.

Meanwhile, the Premier League is expected to put its rights out to tender later this year, with Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Prime Video currently holding the live rights. It has been reported that the competition will offer more games than ever before, potentially allowing for new broadcasters such as DAZN to acquire some matches.