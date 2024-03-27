Prime Video will exclusively broadcast 38 live Premier League matches per season in Sweden and Denmark for four seasons, beginning with the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The matches will include the early afternoon Saturday 1:30pm CET kick-offs, which will be available on Prime Video at no additional cost.

Prime Video won the Premier League rights as part of a broader agreement with Viaplay and will air the matches with local-language coverage.

In addition to live sports, the overall agreement with Viaplay also brings nine new TV series to Prime Video in the Nordics starting in April, including a mix of newly produced scripted titles such as Bullshit, The Commoner, The Fortress, In the Name of Love, Jana – Marked for Life, Paradis City, Solo/Dancing Alone, Furia Season Two and Those Who Kill Season Four. The deal also includes library titles such as Couple Trouble, Furia Season One, Hammarvik, Honour, Occupied, among others.

Premier League football in Sweden and Denmark joins Prime Video’s selection of live sport globally, including UEFA Champions League football in Italy, Germany and in the UK from next season, Wimbledon tennis in Germany and Austria, Ligue 1 football and Roland-Garros tennis in France, Premier League football in the UK (which ends at the start of the next rights deal), Thursday Night Football in the United States, ICC Cricket in Australia, New Zealand Cricket in India.